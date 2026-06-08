Donald Trump’s $100,000 H-1B visa fee is unlawful, US judge rules

A federal judge on Monday struck down a $100,000 fee that US President Donald Trump imposed on new H-1B visas for highly skilled foreign workers, concluding that it constituted an unlawful tax that Congress never authorized.

US District Judge Leo Sorokin in Boston issued the ruling ⁠in ​a lawsuit filed by 20 Democratic state attorneys general challenging a fee Trump announced in September that dramatically raised the cost of obtaining H-1B visas. The H-1B program ​offers ​65,000 visas annually, with another 20,000 ⁠visas for workers with advanced degrees, approved for three to six years. Employers seeking ‌a visa for a foreign worker before Trump’s proclamation typically paid about $2,000 to $5,000 in fees depending on various factors.