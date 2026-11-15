Trump, Xi and Putin eye historic China summit: Why a new Yalta is being discussed

US President Donald Trump is heading to Asia this week after his party suffered a major setback in the midterm elections, and is likely to meet China’s President Xi Jinping and Russia’s President Vladimir Putin in a trilateral meeting on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, where the leaders are expected to discuss global flashpoints, including the wars in Ukraine and Iran, nuclear weapons, and artificial intelligence.

Trump-Xi-Putin trilateral meeting in China

The US administration on Friday confirmed Trump’s attendance at the event, which is set to take place in China’s Shenzhen from November 18-19. Reports, however, indicate that the possibility of a grand bargain is slim. It would be the first time the three leaders — Trump, Jinping, and Putin — would meet in a trilateral gathering.