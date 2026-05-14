Trump-Xi Summit in China Live Updates: ‘Always believed that common interests between China, US outweigh differences,’ says Xi

Donald Trump and Xi Jinping meet in China. (Photo: The White House YT feed)

Trump-Xi meet in China Live Updates: US President Donald Trump is in Beijing today for a high-stakes meeting with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping. Trump’s two-day trip marks the first visit to China by a sitting American president since Trump’s 2017 visit during his last term.

What’s on the agenda? With all eyes on the US President’s China itinerary, the agenda for Trump-Xi interaction includes the spiralling trade tensions between the two economies (the US and China), the Iran war, Taiwan, and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Story continues below this ad Who all are accompanying Trump? Trump has brought a large business delegation of over a dozen American CEOs, including Apple’s Tim Cook, Boeing chief Kelly Ortberg, and Tesla’s Elon Musk. Trump’s first official engagement will be an arrival ceremony with Xi at Beijing’s Great Hall of the People. Live Updates

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