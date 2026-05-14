How did Donald Trump and Xi Jinping resolve diferences? Here’s what US President says

President Donald Trump participates in a welcome ceremony with China's President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People, Thursday, May 14, 2026, in Beijing. (AP Photo)

Amid spiralling tensions between the two largest economies over trade, Taiwan, and Iran war, US President Donald Trump and his counterpart Xi Jinping met on Thursday, and high-stakes talks between the two are also scheduled.

Despite significant differences on a host of issues, the Presidents of the two countries have worked through them and sorted things out, said Trump.

In the first interaction with Xi, during his China trip, Trump said: “You and I have known each other now for a long time. In fact, the longest relationship of our two countries that any President and President has had. And that’s, to me, an honour.”