Handshakes and warnings: Inside Xi Jinping’s grand ‘reset’ for Trump in Beijing

President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives during a state dinner at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. (AP Photo)

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday threw a grand welcome for US President Donald Trump in Beijing to reset ties between the two global superpowers. As Trump shook hands with Xi, the US president leaned to pat him on his arm, suggesting a gesture of warmth.

The military guard lined up outside the Great Hall of the People to welcome Trump, with a band playing the US national anthem and a gun salute for the Republican leader. The optics of the grand welcome of Trump in Beijing is being widely seen as a reset of the US-China relations that have undergone testing times over trade tariffs, West Asia war and fentanyl sale.