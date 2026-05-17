Trump advisers fear China may invade Taiwan in next 5 years: Report

During the talks, Xi warned Trump that mishandling the Taiwan issue could push US-China ties toward "clashes and even conflicts", according to Chinese and international media reports. (File Photo)

US President Donald Trump returned from Beijing projecting progress after his summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping. But several of Trump’s closest advisers believe China may attack Taiwan in the next five years to achieve its goal of “unifying” the island nation with the mainland, American news website Axios reported.

And why is this of pressing concern to the US? Answer: chips or semiconductors that power everything from artificial intelligence data centres, smartphones and cars to MRI and washing machines. If China takes over Taiwan in the near future, US companies will lose access to these precious chips.

The concerns emerged after Taiwan surfaced as one of the central discussions during the closed-door talks in Beijing.