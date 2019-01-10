Donald Trump will cancel planned Davos trip if shutdown continues

Toggle Menu
The partial government shutdown, now in its 20th day, could end by the meeting's Jan 22 start date. The meeting concludes on Jan 25.

US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters after he addressed a closed Senate Republican policy lunch as a partial government shutdown enters its 19th day on Capitol Hill in Washington, US. (Source: REUTERS/Jim Young)

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday he is still scheduled to attend the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland later this month but will not go if the partial shutdown of the federal government continues.

“I intended to go and speak in front of the world financial community in Davos. That’s still on, but if the shutdown continues … I won’t go. I had planned to go, it’s been very successful when I went. We have a great story to tell,” Trump told reporters before leaving the White House to visit Texas.

China’s Vice President Wang Qishan is also expected to attend, but it is not clear if there are any arrangements for a meeting between him and Trump during the annual gathering.

China and the United States have taken a 90-day pause in implementing tariffs to hammer out a trade deal.

The Swiss meeting could also provide Trump with opportunities to discuss better terms of trade with the European Union, Japan, Canada and Mexico.

