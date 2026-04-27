Trump says US shooting suspect wrote anti-Christian manifesto, called himself a ‘Friendly Federal Assassin’

President Donald Trump speaks in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House after an unspecified threat at the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in Washington. (AP Photo)

US President Donald Trump on Sunday said that the suspect who fired shots at the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner had an “anti-Christian manifesto” and “a lot of hatred in his heart”.

A law enforcement official, who is familiar with the investigation, told AP that the gunman referred to himself as a “Friendly Federal Assassin” in writings sent to family members ahead of the shootout which the authorities suspect was politically motivated.

In an interview with Fox News on Sunday, Trump said the suspect, identified by an official as 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen of Torrance, California, was “a sick guy” and that his family had earlier expressed concerns about him to law enforcement officials.