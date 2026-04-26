‘Man with serious weapon started shooting suddenly’: Eyewitnesses recount chilling moments from Trump White House dinner

Shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner triggered panic at the Washington Hilton, with Donald Trump and senior officials evacuated to safety. (AP Photo)

Chaos broke out on Saturday night (Washington time) after gunshots were heard in the lobby of the Washington Hilton. US President Donald Trump and senior administration officials were quickly escourted away from the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

CNN journalist Wolf Blitzer, who was present at the venue, shared his eyewitness account, saying the ballroom was suddenly shut and it was a very frightening situation. In the video, ambulance sounds and loud noise could be heard.

Blitzer said, “All of a sudden, a man with a very serious weapon started shooting. I was just a few feet away from him.” He added that he had stepped out after the starters to go to the men’s room. “As I was walking, I heard gunshots. Police grabbed me and took me into the men’s room. There were about 15 men inside,” he said.