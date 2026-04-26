‘Hate to say I’m honoured’: Trump’s Lincoln reference over repeated violent incidents

Donald Trump reacts after a shooting scare near the White House dinner, saying such attacks reflect his impact and comparing it to past leaders like Lincoln.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readUpdated: Apr 26, 2026 11:33 PM IST
Trump White House Correspondents DinnerPresident Donald Trump gestures as he speaks in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House after a shooting incident outside the ballroom at at the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington. (AP Photo)
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US President Donald Trump on Saturday said that he viewed his repeated encounters with violence as an indicator of his “historic significance” and that he is confident that such dangers won’t affect him after a man armed with guns and knives stormed the White House correspondents dinner attended by Trump.

Trump suggested that he views the shootings as a reflection of his impact. “When you’re impactful, they go after you. When you’re not impactful, they leave you alone,” the US president said, who was uninjured in the shooting incident. “They seem to think he was a lone wolf.”

Addressing a press briefing two hours after the shooting outside the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner, Trump was asked by a reporter why does it keep happening with him, he said “I’ve studied assassinations, and I must tell you, the most impactful people, the people that do the most, you take a look at Abraham Lincoln, I mean you go through the people that have gone through this…they’re the ones that they go after.”

On his repeated encounters with violence, Trump said, “I hate to say I’m honored by that, but I’ve done a lot.” He called the profession as “dangerous” but added that it’s part of job. “It’s a dangerous profession, but I don’t view it that way. Look, I’m here to do a job. It’s part of the job…I love the country, and I’m very proud,” the US president added.

The shooting took place when a man armed with guns and knives stormed the lobby outside the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner attended by President Trump on Saturday night. The suspect gunman was identified as Cole Tomas Allen, 31, from California, AP reported.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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