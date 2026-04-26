‘Hate to say I’m honoured’: Trump’s Lincoln reference over repeated violent incidents

US President Donald Trump on Saturday said that he viewed his repeated encounters with violence as an indicator of his “historic significance” and that he is confident that such dangers won’t affect him after a man armed with guns and knives stormed the White House correspondents dinner attended by Trump.

Trump suggested that he views the shootings as a reflection of his impact. “When you’re impactful, they go after you. When you’re not impactful, they leave you alone,” the US president said, who was uninjured in the shooting incident. “They seem to think he was a lone wolf.”

.@POTUS: “I’ve studied assassinations, and I must tell you, the most impactful people… the people that do the most, the people that make the biggest impact, they’re the ones that they go after.” pic.twitter.com/orvqAXSXXF — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 26, 2026

Addressing a press briefing two hours after the shooting outside the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner, Trump was asked by a reporter why does it keep happening with him, he said “I’ve studied assassinations, and I must tell you, the most impactful people, the people that do the most, you take a look at Abraham Lincoln, I mean you go through the people that have gone through this…they’re the ones that they go after.”

.@POTUS: "It's a dangerous profession, but I don't view it that way. Look, I'm here to do a job. It's part of the job… I love the country, and I'm very proud." 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/I4xQLwIXJd — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 26, 2026

On his repeated encounters with violence, Trump said, “I hate to say I’m honored by that, but I’ve done a lot.” He called the profession as “dangerous” but added that it’s part of job. “It’s a dangerous profession, but I don’t view it that way. Look, I’m here to do a job. It’s part of the job…I love the country, and I’m very proud,” the US president added.

The shooting took place when a man armed with guns and knives stormed the lobby outside the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner attended by President Trump on Saturday night. The suspect gunman was identified as Cole Tomas Allen, 31, from California, AP reported.