Trump issues fresh warning to attack Iran ‘hard today’ if peace deal fails

Trump’s remarks came as the US and Iran continued negotiations to end the conflict, which entered its fourth month last week. (File Photo)

US President Donald Trump issued a fresh warning on Wednesday, saying the American military is going to attack Iran “hard today” if no peace deal is finalised between Washington and Tehran.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said, “We’re going ​to be ​attacking them, ⁠attacking them very hard, resuming bombing,” and cited Tehran’s downing of an Apache helicopter in the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump reiterated his earlier claim that Iran will be struck on Wednesday. Detailing the negotiations that are underway to strike an agreement and end the conflict in the region, Trump said: “We ‌want a ​deal that is ‌meaningful, we want a deal that works.”