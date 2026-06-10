Trump issues fresh warning to attack Iran ‘hard today’ if peace deal fails

The US President had earlier claimed that Iran has already agreed ⁠not to obtain a nuclear weapon, but the ‌agreement still needs to be signed.

By: Express Global Desk
1 min readNew DelhiJun 10, 2026 10:40 PM IST
US President Donald Trump. (File Photo)Trump’s remarks came as the US and Iran continued negotiations to end the conflict, which entered its fourth month last week. (File Photo)
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US President Donald Trump issued a fresh warning on Wednesday, saying the American military is going to attack Iran “hard today” if no peace deal is finalised between Washington and Tehran.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said, “We’re going ​to be ​attacking them, ⁠attacking them very hard, resuming bombing,” and cited Tehran’s downing of an Apache helicopter in the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump reiterated his earlier claim that Iran will be struck on Wednesday. Detailing the negotiations that are underway to strike an agreement and end the conflict in the region, Trump said: “We ‌want a ​deal that is ‌meaningful, we want a deal that works.”

The US President had earlier claimed that Iran has already agreed ⁠not to obtain a nuclear weapon, but the ‌agreement still needs to be signed.

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The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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