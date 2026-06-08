‘You’re either crooked or stupid’: Trump cuts interview short over voter fraud questions

US president clashes with NBC’s Kristen Welker when the conversation turns to voter fraud

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readJun 8, 2026 05:05 AM IST First published on: Jun 8, 2026 at 05:05 AM IST
Donald TrumpDonald Trump exits interview after heated exchange on elections. (Photo: @NBCNews)

US President Donald Trump cut short an interview with NBC’s Kristen Welker after a tense exchange over his claims of voter fraud in California’s primary elections.

The interview, recorded during Trump’s visit to Wisconsin, ended abruptly when the president objected to the line of questioning.

‘Let’s call it quits’

During the discussion on alleged election irregularities, Trump repeated his claim that the system was unfair. When pressed for evidence, he lashed out at the interviewer.

“The elections are like a Third World country,” Trump said. “You’re either crooked or you’re stupid.

Let’s call it quits. Because I’ve had enough.” He then ended the interview, adding: “Thank you, darling,” before walking off.

‘Rigged elections’ claim repeated

Trump has continued to allege that the California primary process is being manipulated, even as vote counts shift due to late-arriving mail ballots.

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At a separate event in Wisconsin, he said: “You look at what’s happening, it’s getting tighter and tighter… the people who were supposed to win, bad things are happening. It’s a crooked state.”

There has been no evidence presented to support claims of widespread fraud.

Counting process under scrutiny

The report noted that late counting of mail-in ballots is common in California, where many Democratic voters tend to vote by post. This often leads to early leads for Republican candidates narrowing over time.

Trump, however, has argued that such changes indicate wrongdoing.

Trump said the US Department of Justice would look into the California vote count. This is not the first time federal authorities have taken interest in elections in the state.

In 2025, officials were sent to monitor polling stations during a special election related to congressional district maps.

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Calls to change voting rules

Republican candidate Steve Hilton, backed by Trump, has called for changes to California’s voting system. He has proposed limiting mail ballots to voters who request them and setting a strict deadline for ballot submission.

Under current rules, ballots postmarked by election day can be counted if they arrive within a week.
Background

Because of the state’s voting patterns, early results often favour Republican candidates, with later counts shifting towards Democrats. This has been a recurring feature of California elections.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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