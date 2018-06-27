Donald Trump vs Jimmy Fallon: The latest in the war between the President & TV show host

Donald Trump (left) mocking Jimmy Fallon at a rally, Jimmy Fallon (right) responding to Trump’s tweet Donald Trump (left) mocking Jimmy Fallon at a rally, Jimmy Fallon (right) responding to Trump’s tweet

In the latest in the ongoing war of words between American television’s late-night hosts and US President Donald Trump, three of American television’s biggest stars featured in a short video Tuesday in which they debated how to respond to Trump.

Featuring The Late Show host Stephen Colbert, Conan O’Brien and Jimmy Fallon, the three debated how to respond to Trump’s claim that all three had ‘no talent’. The sketch starts with Fallon calling Colbert and calling him ‘low life’. Colbert responds by calling him ‘lost soul’. Colbert them tells Fallon to ‘be a man’. They then rope in O’Brien, who advises his fellow late show hosts to keep it ‘civil’.

Here’s the video:

Late night hosts @StephenAtHome, @JimmyFallon and @ConanOBrien collude with each other on how to respond to the president. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/slMtGxnOhL — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) June 26, 2018

While the late show hosts have been going after Trump for some time now, this week has seen the US President target Fallon.

It started with a podcast in which Fallon, the host of The Tonight Show, admitted in a podcast that he “made a mistake” in the September 2016 show, in which he had the then-Republican presidential candidate as a guest.

Fallon had received criticism for his interview in which, apart from imitating Trump, he tousled the Republican candidate’s hair and asked few inconvenient questions.

Trump didn’t take very kindly to Fallon’s latest interview and tweeted on Saturday, telling the show’s host to ‘be a man’.

.@jimmyfallon is now whimpering to all that he did the famous “hair show” with me (where he seriously messed up my hair), & that he would have now done it differently because it is said to have “humanized” me-he is taking heat. He called & said “monster ratings.” Be a man Jimmy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 25, 2018

The US President followed it up with comments against Fallon at a rally in West Columbia. Trump said Fallon was always waiting for him when he appeared on his show prior to winning the White House and treated him with respect.

“I was just a guy. A guy with potential. … And I always got higher ratings that anyone else,” the US President told a crowd. He claimed Fallon had called him to thank him for the ‘monster ratings’.

“He’s lost, he looks like a lost soul”: President Trump speaks to crowd about Jimmy Fallon, after the host said he was sorry for allowing the then-candidate on his talk show https://t.co/v7oedTsxqz pic.twitter.com/9mkE4Az4ap — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 26, 2018

Fallon responded by saying in his opening monologue that he had never spoken to the President about the ratings.

“So Melania, if you’re watching I don’t think your anti-bullying campaign is working,” he said to laughs.

He also questioned why the President didn’t have more important things to do. He also said he had made a donation to an organisation that provides education and legal services to refugees in Trump’s name.

The late show hosts may have had the last word for now, but then Trump’s not really known for his silences.

