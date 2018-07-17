Watch: Vladimir Putin says ‘complete nonsense’ when asked if he has compromising info on Donald Trump

The long-anticipated meeting between US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin took place in Helsinki yesterday. With a focus on US-Russia relations, the media questioned Putin on interference in the 2016 US Presidential elections, to which he replied, “The Russian state has never interfered and is not going to interfere into internal American affairs, including the election process.”

About claims that Russia holds compromising material on Trump, Putin laughed and said, “Well, it’s difficult to imagine another nonsense of a bigger scale than this. Please disregard these issues.”

On FIFA World Cup 2018, Putin handed over the soccer ball to Trump, saying in the context of Syria to the US President that “…the ball is now in your court.”

