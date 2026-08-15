USS Abraham Lincoln’s ‘grueling deployment’: Trump says it was ‘not nearly long enough’

US President Donald Trump has dismissed concerns over the prolonged deployment of the USS Abraham Lincoln, saying its more than eight-month mission at sea was “not nearly long enough”, even as CNN reported the concerns among sailors and their families over conditions aboard the US aircraft carrier.

According to the CNN report, sailors aboard the Lincoln, which has been deployed continuously for more than 240 days, have complained about low morale, shortages of food and hygiene supplies, and problems with water and sanitation systems.

The carrier left its home port of San Diego on November 21 and was later redirected to West Asia to support US military operations against Iran. It has about 5,000 sailors and Marines aboard.

An F/A-18E Super Hornet launches from the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln. (REUTERS FILE) An F/A-18E Super Hornet launches from the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln. (REUTERS FILE)

Asked Friday whether the deployment had gone on too long, Trump said, “No, no, no. Not nearly long enough.”

“That ship is moving right now, or very shortly, and it’s being replaced with another very similar ship,” Trump said, according to Reuters and the Associated Press.

Reporter: Family members of service members are concerned about conditions on the USS Lincoln. Trump: No, they’re not. Reporter: Has the deployment gone on too long? Trump: No. No. No. Not nearly long enough. pic.twitter.com/24Z58NYFVf — Clash Report (@clashreport) August 14, 2026

The acting Navy secretary, Hung Cao, said the Lincoln “will return home soon.”

What did CNN report about the carrier?

CNN, citing sailors and their families, reported that morale aboard the Lincoln was low after months at sea.

Story continues below this ad

One sailor told the outlet that toilets and water fountains had frequently been out of service, and that hot water was often unavailable.

“Every day we wake up and listen to our Captain speak, we are desperately hoping and anxious for updates on our return,” the sailor told CNN.

Another sailor said some items from the ship’s store had become subject to limits and that “hardly any hygiene products are readily available.”

A US sailor, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 14, conducts maintenance on an MH-60S Sea Hawk in the hangar bay of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln. (REUTERS FILE) A US sailor, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 14, conducts maintenance on an MH-60S Sea Hawk in the hangar bay of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln. (REUTERS FILE)

Families of sailors also said care packages could take months to arrive or sometimes go missing.

Story continues below this ad

One sailor’s wife said her husband had described the deployment as the worst he had experienced.

“My husband is a very leave-it-at-work type of person,” she was quoted as saying. “He gets his job done. He comes home, and he lets it go at work. He does his best. He works very hard for the United States military, and he’s even said that he finds himself changing. He feels himself being angrier and more frustrated, and that’s just very unlike him.”

. World · US Military USS Abraham Lincoln: a record deployment at sea . . . . . 250+ days deployed since it left San Diego — including 200+ days without a port call, a modern US carrier record. The timeline What families reported The Navy's response Trump's words How the deployment stretched Nov 21, 2025 Left San Diego on a routine deployment with roughly 5,000 sailors and Marines. Early 2026 Redirected to the Middle East to support US operations in the war with Iran. By August 2026 250+ days deployed · 200+ without a port call — a record pace, per Sen. Richard Blumenthal. Now The USS George Washington is heading to the region to replace it — a long-planned rotation, officials say. The swap could take weeks. What families & sailors reported . Low morale during the extended time at sea . Shortages of food and supplies . Water and sanitation problems . Long separation from families, and strain on mental health As described by family members of sailors to NBC News and other outlets. Several Democratic lawmakers have called for an investigation and an oversight visit. The Navy's response . Disputed the reports of dire or worsening conditions; Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth called them false. . Denied any increase in mental-health incidents aboard the ship. . Says sailors continue to receive support, with medical and mental-health professionals available. . Acting Navy Secretary held a town hall for families; officials say the replacement was long-planned. Per statements from Navy officials and the Defense Secretary. The president's response “ Not nearly long enough. — Donald Trump Asked by reporters at Joint Base Andrews whether the Lincoln's deployment had gone on too long, Trump said the opposite. He also disputed that families are worried, said he has “more respect and gratitude for those sailors than anybody,” and confirmed the ship is being replaced. A developing story with contested claims — reported conditions, the Navy's rebuttal and the president's remarks are each attributed above rather than stated as settled fact. Sources: NBC News · CNN · ABC News · TIME · Newsweek · The Hill. Quote verbatim as reported (Joint Base Andrews). Express InfoGenIE · Global Desk .

Navy disputes some claims

The US Navy has pushed back against reports of worsening mental health conditions aboard the carrier.

“We have not observed an increase in suicidal ideations or attempts aboard the ship. We take every service member’s well-being seriously and have religious, medical and mental health professionals available to assess and address concerns as they arise,” the Navy told CNN.

Story continues below this ad

The report added that two sailors assigned to the Lincoln strike group had gone overboard in recent months and were rescued alive. One sailor went overboard in early August and was later transferred off the ship for follow-up care, according to a Navy official cited by the Associated Press.

The Navy has not publicly released data showing whether mental health incidents have increased aboard the carrier.

Trump dismisses concerns

Trump’s comments came as reports claimed that the pressures of the prolonged deployment.

The president said the Lincoln’s mission was “not nearly long enough” and indicated that another carrier would replace it.

Story continues below this ad

Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth also pushed back against reports about conditions aboard the ship, describing them as “completely misrepresented”, Reuters and the Associated Press reported.

The USS Lincoln has been deployed for more than eight months, well beyond the Navy’s traditional target of about seven months at sea.

The USS George Washington is expected to replace the Lincoln in West Asia.

(With inputs from agencies)