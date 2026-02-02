Trump tariffs: As Trump cuts tariffs on India to 18%, how do other countries fare?

Trump India news: US President Donald Trump announced an agreement on a trade deal between India and US. At the same time, he said Washington was cutting the tariffs bruising Indian trade from 50% to 18%. The earlier figure included 25% reciprocal tariff and 25% import tax on India over its purchase of Russian crude oil.

Now that India will enjoy a lower tariff, making its exports competitive against regional competitors, a look at how other nations fare. The numbers are according to a July 31, 2025, release from the White House.

US tariffs on countries globally