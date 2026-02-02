Trump tariffs: As Trump cuts tariffs on India to 18%, how do other countries fare?

Trump tariff: The earlier tariff figure included 25% reciprocal tariff and 25% import tax on India over its purchase of Russian crude oil.

By: Express Web Desk
1 min readFeb 2, 2026 11:59 PM IST
Now that India will enjoy a lower tariff, making its exports competitive against regional competitors,India will now enjoy a lower tariff, making its exports competitive against regional competitors. (File Photo)
Trump India news: US President Donald Trump announced an agreement on a trade deal between India and US. At the same time, he said Washington was cutting the tariffs bruising Indian trade from 50% to 18%. The earlier figure included 25% reciprocal tariff and 25% import tax on India over its purchase of Russian crude oil.

Now that India will enjoy a lower tariff, making its exports competitive against regional competitors, a look at how other nations fare. The numbers are according to a July 31, 2025, release from the White House.

US tariffs on countries globally

Country Rates (%)
India 18
China 37
European Union 15
Vietnam 20
Switzerland 15
Brazil 50
Malaysia 19
Cambodia 19
Thailand 19
UK 10
Bangladesh 20
Japan 15
South Korea 15
South Africa 30
Myanmar 40
Laos 40

