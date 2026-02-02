Trump tariff India LIVE Updates: India rates better than Vietnam, Bangladesh & Pakistan 

US President Donald Trump had imposed 50% tariff on Indian goods earlier, which included 25% tariff and 25% penalty for continued purchase of Russian oil. The US president on Monday announced that India's tariffs will be reduced to 18%.
Here is a timeline of India–US tariffs since Trump imposed duties on India:
April 2, 2025 — The US imposed a 26% “reciprocal tariff” on several Indian imports
April 10, 2025 — Trump paused the tariffs for 90 days
July 31, 2025 — Trump announced a 25% tariff on all Indian goods
August 7, 2025 — Trump boosted tariffs to 50% on Indian goods
Feb 2, 2026 — Trump announced that the US and India had agreed on a trade deal