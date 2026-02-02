Live now

Trump tariff India LIVE Updates: India rates better than Vietnam, Bangladesh & Pakistan 

Trump tariff LIVE: US President Trump also announced that both countries had agreed to a trade deal.

Modi Trump’s invite to join Gaza peace boardPM Modi and US President Donald Trump. (File)

Trump cuts India tariffs: After US President Donald Trump decided to cut tariffs on India to 18% from 50%, the country faces lower tariffs compared to many of its regional trade competitiors and regional neighbours such as Vietnam, Bangladesh and Pakistan.

US tariffs so far: Trump had levied 25% reciprocal tariffs on India, along with a host of other countries on his so-called Liberation Day. But, he also slapped 25% tariffs on top of that over New Delhi’s purchase of Russian crude oil.

Feb 3, 2026 12:03 AM IST
Trump tariff India Live Updates: Why had Trump imposed 50% US tariffs on India? A timeline of reciprocal duties

US President Donald Trump had imposed 50% tariff on Indian goods earlier, which included 25% tariff and 25% penalty for continued purchase of Russian oil. The US president on Monday announced that India's tariffs will be reduced to 18%.

Here is a timeline of India–US tariffs since Trump imposed duties on India:

April 2, 2025 — The US imposed a 26% “reciprocal tariff” on several Indian imports

April 10, 2025 — Trump paused the tariffs for 90 days

July 31, 2025 — Trump announced a 25% tariff on all Indian goods

August 7, 2025 — Trump boosted tariffs to 50% on Indian goods

Feb 2, 2026 — Trump announced that the US and India had agreed on a trade deal

Feb 2, 2026 11:50 PM IST
Trump tariff India Live Updates: US Ambassador Sergio Gor reacts after Trump announces trade deal with India

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor has reacted to President Donald Trump's annpuncement of lowering tariffs on Indian goods and said he is "thrilled" by the news of the trade deal.

Gor, who earlier informed in a post on X that President Trump held a phone call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "As I have said many times, President Trump genuinely considers Prime Minister Modi a great friend! Thrilled by the news of the trade deal this evening. The relationship between the United States and India has LIMITLESS POTENTIAL!"

Feb 2, 2026 11:46 PM IST
Trump tariff India Live Updates: What did Trump say while announcing trade deal with India

US President Donald Trump on Monday announced lowering tariffs on Indian goods and said that United States will charge a reduced reciprocal tariff, lowering it from 25% to 18%.

In a lengthy post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, "It was an Honor to speak with Prime Minister Modi, of India, this morning. He is one of my greatest friends and, a Powerful and Respected Leader of his Country. We spoke about many things, including Trade, and ending the War with Russia and Ukraine. He agreed to stop buying Russian Oil, and to buy much more from the United States and, potentially, Venezuela. This will help END THE WAR in Ukraine, which is taking place right now, with thousands of people dying each and every week! Out of friendship and respect for Prime Minister Modi and, as per his request, effective immediately, we agreed to a Trade Deal between the United States and India, whereby the United States will charge a reduced Reciprocal Tariff, lowering it from 25% to 18%. They will likewise move forward to reduce their Tariffs and Non Tariff Barriers against the United States, to ZERO. The Prime Minister also committed to “BUY AMERICAN,” at a much higher level, in addition to over $500 BILLION DOLLARS of U.S. Energy, Technology, Agricultural, Coal, and many other products. Our amazing relationship with India will be even stronger going forward. Prime Minister Modi and I are two people that GET THINGS DONE, something that cannot be said for most."

Feb 2, 2026 11:42 PM IST
Trump tariff India Live Updates: PM Modi thanks President Trump after US slashes tariffs on Indian goods to 18%

Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked US President Donald Trump on Monday after the Republican leader announced that America will lower its tariff on Indian goods to 18%.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, “Wonderful to speak with my dear friend President Trump today. Delighted that Made in India products will now have a reduced tariff of 18%. Big thanks to President Trump on behalf of the 1.4 billion people of India for this wonderful announcement.”

Feb 2, 2026 11:41 PM IST
Trump tariff India Live Updates: President Trump announces lowering tariffs on Indian goods

US President Donald Trump on Monday announced that he is slashing tariffs on Indian goods to 18% after he held a phone call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Informing about the development, Trump in a post on Truth Social wrote, “Out of friendship and respect for Prime Minister Modi and, as per his request, effective immediately, we agreed to a Trade Deal between the United States and India, whereby the United States will charge a reduced Reciprocal Tariff, lowering it from 25% to 18%.”

