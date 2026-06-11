Trump says will hit Iran ‘very hard tonight’, US will take over Kharg Island soon

Western officials and Iranian sources on Thursday said indirect talks between Washington and Tehran on a preliminary peace deal have intensified, but the renewed strikes in the region have undermined prospects of a swift end to the over three-month-old conflict, Reuters reported.
“The United States will be hitting Iran (Whose Navy, Air Force, Radar, Anti Aircraft, and all other forms of Defense, together with most of its offensive capability, are GONE!), VERY HARD TONIGHT,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.
The US President compared his Iran plan to how the American forces took control of Venezuela’s oil sector after capturing the country’s deposed leader Nicolás Maduro in January.
Trump said, “At some point in the not too distant future, we will be taking Kharg Island, and other oil infrastructure points, and assume total control of their Oil and Gas Markets, much like we have with Venezuela.”
Trump’s post came after US and Iran exchanged fire for second consecutive day. The attack launched by US forces, which lasted till Thursday morning in Iran, was reportedly more intense and widespread than the strikes launched earlier.
Tehran retaliated with strikes at Jordan, Kuwait, and Bahrain as it did a day earlier. But the Islamic Republic released little information related to damages caused by US strikes.
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Iran is yet to respond to Trump’s fresh warning but the country’s foreign ministry earlier said the ceasefire agreed between Washington and Tehran on April 8 has been “effectively rendered meaningless” by the fresh US strikes, Reuters reported.
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