State of the Union LIVE UPDATES: Trump to call for unity amid rift with Democrats

Hours before the address, Trump continued his attack on the democratic party over the denial for the border wall. He said, “Tremendous numbers of people are coming up through Mexico in the hopes of flooding our Southern Border. We have sent additional military. We will build a Human Wall if necessary. If we had a real Wall, this would be a non-event!.”

US State of the Union address LIVE UPDATES: Days after he called off the longest running shutdown in United States history, President Donald Trump will Wednesday deliver the State of the Union from the podium of the US Congress at the Capitol Hill. He is expected to call for optimism and unity in his address, but sceptics are likely to question whether he can be successful in pursuing such a reset after two years of bitter partisanship and personal attacks. Ahead of Trump’s prime-time speech, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she hopes to hear a commitment from Trump on issues with bipartisan support, such as lowering the price of prescription drugs and rebuilding America’s infrastructure, AP reported.

US President Donald Trump will speak in the House chamber of the Capitol before members of the House and Senate and other government officials. Among them are several Democrats running to challenge Trump's re-election. The Democratic response will come from the unsuccessful candidate for Georgia governor, Stacey Abrams, a rising star in the party. Melania Trump is going early to the State of the Union again to spend time with her guests.

Spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham says the first lady escorts the guests to help put them at ease and so they have time to look around the Capitol. President Donald Trump's public schedule has Mrs. Trump departing the White House about 40 minutes before Trump.

Why Donald Trump's State of the Union 2019 is important:

The State of the Union is a traditional annual speech delivered by the US president to a joint session of the Congress where he gives an account of the situation in the country. The speech is delivered in the chamber of the House of Representatives in the presence of members of both the House and the Senate, the justices of the Supreme Court, members of the president’s cabinet and the diplomatic corps. The speaker of the House introduces the president.

Enshrined in Article II, Section 3, Clause I of the constitution, the State of the Union address is defined as something the president “shall from time to time give to the Congress Information of the State of the Union, and recommend to their Consideration such measures as he shall judge necessary and expedient.”

President Franklin Roosevelt was the first to call his speech the “State of the Union” address and subsequently, the term was made official under President Harry Truman.