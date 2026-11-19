US President Donald Trump the US did not just spy on China but was even better at it. Trump made the remarks while discussing Nvidia founder Jensen Huang and Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman US intelligence suspects of having ties to the Chinese spying network. Trump is currently in Shenzhen, China, to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit and hold bilateral trilateral meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Asked whether he raised the matter with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Trump said he might have mentioned it briefly. “We spy on them too”, he said. “I think we spy better than they do,” Trump said.