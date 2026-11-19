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US President Donald Trump the US did not just spy on China but was even better at it. Trump made the remarks while discussing Nvidia founder Jensen Huang and Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman US intelligence suspects of having ties to the Chinese spying network. Trump is currently in Shenzhen, China, to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit and hold bilateral trilateral meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Asked whether he raised the matter with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Trump said he might have mentioned it briefly. “We spy on them too”, he said. “I think we spy better than they do,” Trump said.
He called the former Nvidia CEO’s scandal a “tragedy”. Describing Jensen Huang as a brilliant man, Trump said the US needed to look after its “geniuses”.
Trump said he had not heard that Alice Huang was a spy. Trump was quoted as saying: “She was a business woman who bought chips. Who knows if they were bought right or wrong. But I can tell you we allow them to buy. We want to make money.”
However, this is in stark contrast to a report by The New York Times that Trump was briefed aboard Air Force One in May, before a trip to China, about US intelligence indicating that Jensen Huang was involved with a woman believed to be a Chinese spy. Huang joined Trump on that trip midway.
Trump also dismissed concerns about the series of technology outages affecting US services this week. He said the incidents occurred in isolation and could happen as companies installed new equipment. Several American organisations, including the Federal Aviation Administration, NSA, Microsoft, Apple, JPMorgan Chase, and United Airlines, suffered communication and platform outages over the last few days.