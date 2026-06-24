‘Provided aid to enemy’: Donald Trump blasts US Senate over ‘meaningless’ Iran war powers resolution

The US president claimed that the move signalled to the "world's leading sponsor of terrorism" that the US opposed his actions, effectively providing "aid and comfort" to the enemy.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readUpdated: Jun 24, 2026 09:41 AM IST
US President Donald TrumpUS President Donald Trump (Photo/AP)
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US President Donald Trump hit out at the US Senate for backing legislation that directed him to halt military action against Iran.

Calling the resolution “poorly timed”, Trump argued that just when his administration had Iran completely cornered, the Senate introduced the “meaningless” War Powers Act vote.

The US president further claimed that the move signalled to the “world’s leading sponsor of terrorism” that the US opposed his actions, effectively providing “aid and comfort” to the enemy.

“So, I have Iran on the ropes, ready to go down for the fall, willing to give us practically anything, and for the first time in decades, respecting the hell out of the United States and its president; and the US Senate decides to have a poorly timed and meaningless War Powers Act vote, telling the number one sponsor of terror in the world that the United States doesn’t like what I am doing to them, and I must stop, and by so doing has provided aid and comfort the enemy,” he said in a post on his Truth Social handle.

US President Donald Trump

Trump claimed that Iran approached his people to ask what the Senate’s actions meant.

“Iran asked my people, ‘What does that all mean?’ These senators have just made my job more difficult, but I will get it done, one way or the other, because I always get it done!” the US president said.

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Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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