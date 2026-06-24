‘Provided aid to enemy’: Donald Trump blasts US Senate over ‘meaningless’ Iran war powers resolution

US President Donald Trump hit out at the US Senate for backing legislation that directed him to halt military action against Iran.

Calling the resolution “poorly timed”, Trump argued that just when his administration had Iran completely cornered, the Senate introduced the “meaningless” War Powers Act vote.

The US president further claimed that the move signalled to the “world’s leading sponsor of terrorism” that the US opposed his actions, effectively providing “aid and comfort” to the enemy.

“So, I have Iran on the ropes, ready to go down for the fall, willing to give us practically anything, and for the first time in decades, respecting the hell out of the United States and its president; and the US Senate decides to have a poorly timed and meaningless War Powers Act vote, telling the number one sponsor of terror in the world that the United States doesn’t like what I am doing to them, and I must stop, and by so doing has provided aid and comfort the enemy,” he said in a post on his Truth Social handle.