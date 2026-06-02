Trump’s $1.8 billion ‘weaponization’ fund put on hold after opposition from Congress

President Donald Trump’s nearly $1.8 billion fund to compensate victims of alleged government “weaponization” has been put on hold after a pushback from Republicans in Congress, news agency Reuters reported.

A source in the White House told the news agency that the lawmakers gave them an “ultimatum” over the dispersal of the fund that emerged from a ​​legal settlement between Trump and the US Justice Department over ⁠the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) allegedly mishandling his tax records.

Several Republican senators expressed anger that people who attacked the US ‌Capitol on January 6, 2021, could receive taxpayer-funded payouts, while critics described it as a slush fund.