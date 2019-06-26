Trump says “not talking boots on the ground” if action taken against Iran

Amid acute tensions between the US and Iran, President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he was “not talking boots on the ground” should military action be taken against Tehran, adding that any conflict would not last much longer.

“Well, I hope we don’t but we’re in a very strong position if something should happen. We’re in a very strong position,” Trump told Fox Business Network when asked if a war was on the helms.

“It wouldn’t last very long, I can tell you that. And I’m not talking boots on the ground,” he added. However, he also said that the US hopes they don’t have a war with Iran.

Trump’s statement comes a day after Iranian President Hassan Rouhani dismissed new US sanctions and described the White House as “mentally retarded”, an insult Iran has used in the past about President Donald Trump.

“The White House actions mean it is mentally retarded. Tehran’s strategic patience does not mean we have fear,” he said.

In a speech broadcast live on state television, Rouhani said the sanctions against the country’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei would fail because he had no assets abroad, adding that the latest round of sanctions was a sign of US desperation.