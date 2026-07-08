Trump says US may hit Iran again tonight, ‘take over Kharg Island’

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said the United States was preparing for another round of military strikes against Iran later in the day, signalling a further escalation in tensions despite recent efforts to preserve a fragile ceasefire.

Speaking in Ankara on the sidelines of the NATO summit, Trump said the US had carried out major strikes overnight and indicated that additional military action was likely, according to The Associated Press (AP).

“We hit them very hard last night,” Trump said when asked about the possibility of renewed hostilities. “We’ll probably hit them hard again tonight,” he added.

Trump: We attacked Kharg Island last night. We may take over Kharg Island. There is not a thing they can do about it. pic.twitter.com/q5cNwKEdQH — Clash Report (@clashreport) July 8, 2026

He further claimed that the strikes on Iran “knocked out 28 boats last night” and added “probably will knock out more boats tonight”. The US President also said if the need arises, US will take out electricity and water plants but was quick to add that he personally wouldn’t want that.

However, Trump further said that US may take over Kharg Island. Although it’s not clear if he meant US will capture it tonight.

Speaking on the Strait of Hormuz, Trump said US may put back the blockade on the vital waterway and added NATO nations are sending minesweepers to clear the area.

Trump said the latest military action was in retaliation for what Washington described as Iranian attacks on commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz. He said Tehran launched drones and a missile at ships transiting the strategic waterway.

The remarks came just hours after Trump declared that the interim ceasefire agreement with Iran was effectively over, although he said negotiations could still continue.

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“For me, I think it’s over,” Trump said when asked about the status of the ceasefire. “They can talk, but I think they’re wasting their time.”

US-Iran tensions escalate after fresh military exchanges

The latest developments followed overnight US strikes on multiple targets inside Iran. According to AP, the US military’s Central Command said the operation targeted Iranian air defence systems, radar installations and more than 60 fast attack boats operated by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

The US military said the strikes were intended to impose “heavy costs” on Iran after attacks on commercial shipping in international waters. It added that American forces remained prepared to respond if the interim agreement was violated further.

Iranian state media reported explosions in several locations, including Bandar Mahshahr, where a member of the Revolutionary Guard was killed. Explosions were also reported near Bushehr, home to Iran’s nuclear power plant complex.

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Iran targets US military sites in Bahrain and Kuwait

Iran responded by targeting American military installations in Bahrain and Kuwait, prompting missile alerts across both Gulf states.

AP reported that Iran’s Revolutionary Guard acknowledged carrying out attacks on US military facilities in the two countries.

Kuwaiti authorities said they intercepted two ballistic missiles and 13 drones launched by Iran. The country’s Electricity Ministry said falling debris disrupted several power lines, though no major casualties were immediately reported.

Anwar Gargash, a senior diplomat from the United Arab Emirates, described the attacks as evidence that Iran remained unwilling to pursue de-escalation, AP reported.

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Strait of Hormuz tensions fuel oil price surge

The latest exchange has renewed concerns over security in the Strait of Hormuz, through which roughly one-fifth of the world’s traded oil and natural gas passes.

Brent crude prices surged by more than 5% after Trump’s latest remarks, reflecting market fears that renewed fighting could once again disrupt global energy supplies.

The US also revoked a licence that had allowed Iran to openly sell oil in US dollars under the interim agreement. The move followed attacks on commercial shipping, including a tanker that caught fire off the coast of Oman after being struck, AP reported.

Qatar condemned the attack on the vessel, which it said was carrying Qatari natural gas. Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed al-Ansari described it as an “unacceptable attack” on international navigation and global energy security and said Iran bore full legal responsibility, according to AP.

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Despite the renewed military pressure, Iran signalled it would not back down.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf wrote on X that “the era of bullying and extortion is over” and insisted Tehran would not yield to pressure, AP reported.

The renewed hostilities have cast fresh doubt over negotiations that were expected to resume after funeral ceremonies for Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed during the opening phase of the conflict. The proposed talks were expected to focus on reopening the Strait of Hormuz and addressing Tehran’s disputed nuclear programme, according to AP.

Trump’s latest comments, coupled with the fresh exchange of military strikes, have heightened fears that the conflict could expand once again, threatening regional stability and global energy markets.