US Navy to block any and all ships trying to enter or exit Strait of Hormuz, says Trump

President Donald Trump speaks with reporters during the White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo)

US President Donald Trump on Sunday said that the American Navy from now on will block any and all ships entering the Strait of Hormuz and would also ⁠interdict ⁠every vessel ⁠in ‌international waters ​that ‌had paid a ‌toll ​to ​Iran

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, “Iran promised to open the Strait of Hormuz, and they knowingly failed to do so. This caused anxiety, dislocation, and pain to many people and Countries throughout the World. They say they put mines in the water, even though all of their Navy, and most of their “mine droppers,” have been completely blown up.”