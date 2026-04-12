US Navy to block any and all ships trying to enter or exit Strait of Hormuz, says Trump

Trump's comments come after US-Iran failed to reach an agreement to end their war despite talks that ​concluded on Sunday in Islamabad, jeopardising the two-week ceasefire.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readUpdated: Apr 12, 2026 07:01 PM IST
trump on iran warPresident Donald Trump speaks with reporters during the White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo)
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US President Donald Trump on Sunday said that the American Navy from now on will block any and all ships entering the Strait of Hormuz and would also ⁠interdict ⁠every vessel ⁠in ‌international waters ​that ‌had paid a ‌toll ​to ​Iran

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, “Iran promised to open the Strait of Hormuz, and they knowingly failed to do so. This caused anxiety, dislocation, and pain to many people and Countries throughout the World. They say they put mines in the water, even though all of their Navy, and most of their “mine droppers,” have been completely blown up.”

Trump’s latest move on the Strait of Hormuz comes after US and Iran failed to reach an agreement to end their war despite talks that ​concluded on Sunday in Islamabad, jeopardising the two-week ceasefire.

Detailing about the talks in Islamabad, Trump said the meeting “went well, most ​points were agreed,” but added the two sides had not agreed on Iran’s nuclear program.

“Effective immediately, the ​United States Navy, the Finest in ​the World, will begin the process of BLOCKADING ‌any ⁠and all Ships trying to enter, or leave, the Strait of Hormuz,” the US president announced, who is opposed to the ​idea of ​Tehran charging ⁠ships a toll to pass through the strait.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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