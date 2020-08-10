‘A good idea’, says Trump as he denies White House asked about adding him to Mount Rushmore

President Donald Trump at the Mount Rushmore National Monument in July 2020. (Twitter/realDonaldTrump)

US President Donald Trump Sunday called a New York Times report “fake news” after it claimed that a White House aide had asked the South Dakota Governor about how sculpture of another President can be added on Mount Rushmore.

“This is Fake News by the failing New York Times and bad ratings CNN. Never suggested it…” Trump said in a tweet.

However, the President also suggested that he wouldn’t mind seeing his own sculpture carved into the monument as he had “perhaps accomplished more than any other Presidency” in the first three-and-a-half-year in office.

“Sounds like a good idea to me!” Trump said.

This is Fake News by the failing @nytimes & bad ratings @CNN. Never suggested it although, based on all of the many things accomplished during the first 3 1/2 years, perhaps more than any other Presidency, sounds like a good idea to me! https://t.co/EHrA9yUsAw — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2020

The report also claims that South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem in response had presented a 4-foot-tall replica of Mount Rushmore with President’s Trump face carved on it along with that of George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln.

It also cited a conversation between Trump and Noem’s first Oval Office meeting where the President admitted to having a dream of seeing his face etched on the monument.

“I started laughing,” Noem told the newspaper, adding that, however, Trump wasn’t laughing but instead he was “totally serious”.

According to a Washington Post report, Trump had made similar comments while giving a speech in Ohio but later insisted that it was all a joke.

Mount Rushmore National Memorial is a huge sculpture carved into South Dakota’s Mount Rushmore and depicts faces of four US Presidents — Washington, Jefferson, Roosevelt and Lincoln) –for the roles that they played in the American history.

The carving of the memorial began in 1927 and finished in 1941.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd