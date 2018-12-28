Trump threatens to entirely shut the US-Mexico border over impasse on wall funding

US President Donald Trump Saturday threatened to close the US-Mexico border if his demands for money to fund the border wall is not approved. He tweeted that if the ‘obstructionist Democrats’ do not give the money for the wall and change immigration laws they will be forced to close the US-Mexico border entirely.

We will be forced to close the Southern Border entirely if the Obstructionist Democrats do not give us the money to finish the Wall & also change the ridiculous immigration laws that our Country is saddled with. Hard to believe there was a Congress & President who would approve! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 28, 2018

Trump has maintained that he will not back down from his demand for requisite funds for the border wall, while the Democrats have refused to release the $5 billion that the president says he needs. He has further refused to sign a spending package which resulted in the partial shutdown of the government.

The President’s warning comes in the wake of the shutdown dragging onto next week while the House and the Senate who meet again on Monday, have failed to reach a compromise yet.