‘We hit them very hard, but we are getting along very well’: Trump on talks with Iran

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said America was “getting along very well” with Iran and that recent meetings with Qatar went well, adding that US forces “hit them very hard” for three nights.

Trump’s statement comes as the US and Iran held technical talks in Doha on Wednesday, and the delegations sought to agree on the reopening and traffic flow of the Strait of Hormuz and secure a lasting ceasefire in the West Asia region, Reuters reported.

.@POTUS: “The denuclearization of Iran is moving along well… the stock market is setting records virtually every day. The oil price is way down… lower than when I started the attack on Iran so that they’d never have a nuclear weapon.” pic.twitter.com/7EEill1jAy — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 1, 2026

“The denuclearisation of Iran is moving along well. They’ve had very good meetings, and we’ll see,” Trump told reporters before boarding Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews on Wednesday.