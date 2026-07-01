‘We hit them very hard, but we are getting along very well’: Trump on talks with Iran

US-Iran talks are progressing well, Donald Trump said, citing positive meetings in Doha on denuclearisation, the Strait of Hormuz and ceasefire efforts.

By: Express Global Desk
1 min readNew DelhiJul 1, 2026 07:02 PM IST
trump on iranPresident Donald Trump speaks to reporters before boarding Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Md. (AP Photo)
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US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said America was “getting along very well” with Iran and that recent meetings with Qatar went well, adding that US forces “hit them very hard” for three nights.

Trump’s statement comes as the US and Iran held technical talks in Doha on Wednesday, and the delegations sought to agree on the reopening and traffic flow of the Strait of Hormuz and secure a lasting ceasefire in the West Asia region, Reuters reported.

“The denuclearisation of Iran is moving along well. They’ve had very good meetings, and we’ll see,” Trump told reporters before boarding Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews on Wednesday.

 

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The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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