Trump wants Iran’s uranium. But can anyone really get it out?

US-Iran deal talks focus on removing Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile as Donald Trump outlines possible military-led extraction and destruction plans.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jun 14, 2026 08:30 PM IST
trump on iran uraniumTrump administration has reiterated that Iranian authorities need to hand over the highly enriched uranium. (AI Generated Image)
Make us preferred source on Google

US President Donald Trump announced that a deal between America and Iran is “scheduled to get signed” on Sunday, though Iran has expressed skepticism over the timeline. He said the US military would take over the highly enriched uranium stockpiles “at the appropriate time” after the agreement is signed.

Nuclear material and weapons risks

Officials have indicated that the proposed deal to end the over three-month-old conflict in West Asia would also include the destruction and removal of uranium stockpiles from Tehran, which acts as a key component for nuclear weapons, BBC reported.

Uranium, which is a radioactive element, is made up of characterstics which play significant role in fuelling nuclear power plants, but the chemical element can also be used to develop nuclear weapons. However, it requires being highly enriched, and it causes its own issues, CNN reported.

Status of bunkered Iranian stockpiles

Trump administration has reiterated that Iranian authorities need to hand over the highly enriched uranium, which is over 400 kg but it’s buried deep in the ground after US-Israel launched strikes at the storage facilities in the Islamic Republic in June last year.

Also Read | Video | Rubble, smoke and gaping hole: Israel pounds Beirut’s 5-storey building as US-Iran peace deal nears

Proposed extraction and destruction plan

The US President, while referring to Iran’s enriched uranium stockpiles, said in a Truth Social post that American military would extract it “at the appropriate time, when all is calm, we will go in and get the Nuclear Dust,” adding that it would be destroyed later on.

This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows the Isfahan enrichment facility in Iran after being hit by Israeli airstrikes, on Saturday, June 14, 2025. (Maxar Technologies via AP) This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows the Isfahan enrichment facility in Iran after being hit by Israeli airstrikes. (Maxar Technologies via AP)

Trump wrote, “At the appropriate time, when all is calm, we will go in and get the Nuclear Dust, buried deep under the powerful sunken granite mountains.”

Story continues below this ad

Detailing the possible plan for extracting the enriched uranium, Trump said that B2 bombers would be deployed to extract the material which is “buried deep under the powerful sunken granite mountains” and the stockpile would be destroyed either in Iran or the United States.

“Thanks to our beautiful B-2 Bombers and their brilliant pilots, and down blend and destroy it, whether in Iran, or the United States,” the US President said.

Challenges in execution logsitics

A CNN report, citing a senior Trump administration official, reported that the interim peace deal includes uranium being “destroyed on-site and then taken out of the country.”

But the official acknowledged that it’s “going to take a little bit of time to figure out” exactly how the things will proceed, even if the stockpile has to be destroyed.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Jun 14: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments