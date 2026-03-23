‘They called, I didn’t call’: Trump speaks out on oil to nukes amid Iran war

President Donald Trump speaks with the media before boarding Air Force One, Monday, March 23, 2026, at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo)

President Donald Trump Monday said that US and Iran were in the “throes of a real possibility of making a deal” and that the two sides had “major points of agreement”.

“We have had very, very strong talks. We’ll see where they lead. We have points, major points of agreement, I would say, almost all points of agreement … we’ve had very strong ​talks,” Trump ⁠said. “All I’m saying is, we are in the throes a real possibility of making a deal,” he told reporters.

The US President spoke out on a range of topics related to the Iran conflict that entered its 24th day on Monday. The latest update on the war in West Asia came hours after Trump announced that Washington and Tehran were holding “productive” talks and that he had ordered a pause on military strikes on Iran’s power plants. Iran has refuted that such talks are taking place.