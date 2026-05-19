Here’s how Iran could respond to renewed US strikes amid Trump’s threats

The fate of fragile ceasefire between US and Iran remains uncertain after President Donald Trump first issued threats of renewing the offensive against Tehran but later said the American military paused its Tuesday strikes after intervention from Gulf allies amid “serious negotiations.” However, Iranians have been preparing for a possible resumption of war.

Iranian authorities have reportedly said that they will not “hesitate” to extract a heavy price from its neighbours and the global economy if the country is attacked again by US-Israel, New York Times reported. Iran’s army on Tuesday issued another warning that it will open “new fronts” of war against Washington if it resumes its attack on the country.

What is Iran anticipating if US-Israel resume strikes?

When US-Israel launched its strikes against Iran on February 28, the Islamic Republic was expecting a prolonged conflict of around three months, New York Times reported quoting Hamidreza Azizi, an expert on Iranian security issues at the German Institute for International and Security Affairs.

Azizi added that as a result of the war timeline, Iran limited its usage of missiles and drones and sustained weeks of strikes against Israel and regional targets. He added that Iranian leaders are expecting a shorter conflict if fighting breaks out again but “with high intensity,” including coordinated strikes against Iran’s energy infrastructure.

How can Iran retaliate if war resumes?

If the offensive in West Asia again gets underway again, Iran is reportedly expected to fire tens or hundreds of missiles and drones on a daily basis to “effectively confront the enemy and also change the calculation on the other side,” Azizi said. In such a scenario, the Gulf nations will have to embrace a renewed attack on their energy infrastructure.

In the past few weeks, Iranian officials have indicated anti-Emirati threats and rhetoric and have submitted their views that UAE enabled attacks on Tehran by hosting US military installations, NYT reported. Media reports recently have alleged that Saudi Arabia and UAE carried out secret attacks on Iran during the US-Israel strikes on the country.

What other alternatives does Iran have?

If US-Israel renews strikes on Iran, the Islamic Republic reportedly can exert control over the strategic Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a narrow waterway connecting the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden. The strategic route is responsible for the passage of one-tenth of global trade. The key waterway is located along the territory which is held by Iran-backed Houthi militants in Yemen.

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When the previous round of fighting took place, Iran utilised its proximity to the Strait of Hormuz and virtually blocked the key waterway which is responsible for 20 per cent of global oil passage. Azizi said that if the Iranian dispensation believes that its control over that strait is under threat, it would want “to make the United States focus on two maritime fronts instead of one.”