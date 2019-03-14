Donald Trump: US grounding Boeing 737 Max 8, 9 after Ethiopia crash

President Donald Trump says the US is issuing an emergency order grounding all Boeing 737 Max 8 and Max 9 aircraft in the wake of a crash of an Ethiopian Airliner that killed 157 people. Trump said Wednesday that the FAA would be making the announcement soon to ground the planes.

Any plane currently in the air will go to its destination and then be grounded. Safety of the American people is of “paramount concern”, Trump was quoted as saying by AP.

As many as 13 countries — including India — and most of the European Union nations have banned the Boeing 737 MAX planes. While At least 11 individual airlines have banned the use of the Boeing jet from their fleet.

The development comes days after a similar Boeing model flown by Ethiopian Airlines crashed near Addis Ababa, killing all 157 people on board, including four Indians.

On Tuesday, Norwegian Air Shuttle, Argentina, South Africa, Brazil, and Mexico joined China and Indonesia in grounding Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft as a precaution and to ensure their airworthiness.

While a preliminary cause for the plane going down in Addis Ababa is yet to be ascertained, investigators have recovered the black box of the Nairobi-bound aircraft, which was carrying passengers and crew from 35 countries — including some two dozen UN staff. — With AP inputs.