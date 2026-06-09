US Army Apache Helicopter crashes near Hormuz; Trump says, ‘pilots are fine’

A projectile streaks through the sky over central Israel during an Iranian missile attack. (Photo: AP)

Just a day after Iran launched a barrage of missiles at Israel, a US Army Apache helicopter carrying two pilots crashed near the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday. The cause of the crash was not immediately known, but officials confirmed that both pilots were rescued safely and were unharmed.

Speaking to reporters on the runway at John F. Kennedy International Airport, US President Donald Trump said, “The pilots are fine.”

The White House, the US Department of State, and US Central Command did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment.

The incident occurred a day after Iran and Israel said they had halted strikes against each other following an appeal from Trump. However, Tehran warned that it would resume hostilities if Israel continued its attacks on Hezbollah in Lebanon.

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The fragile ceasefire comes as Washington attempts to secure a broader agreement with Tehran to end more than three months of conflict.

Why is Strait of Hormuz important?

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most important oil transit routes. The waterway has remained a focal point of tensions during the conflict involving Iran, the United States and Israel.

Apache helicopters have been used by US forces during operations linked to the blockade on Iranian oil shipments. They have also been deployed by the United Arab Emirates to intercept Iranian drones during the conflict.

What did Trump say about talks with Iran?

Trump expressed confidence that negotiations with Iran could produce an agreement in the coming days.

“We have a good chance” of signing a deal in “two or three days,” he said.

The US president added that he believes diplomacy would be more effective than extending military operations.

“We’re very close to having a very, very good, strong, powerful deal,” Trump said. Also Read 100 days of Iran-US war: Who’s winning, who’s losing, and why India is worried

He also warned that further bombing could lead to more deaths and disrupt shipping through the Strait of Hormuz for an extended period.

“If we do the bombing, you know, a lot of people are going to be killed. Who wants to do that? I don’t,” he said.

What are the main issues holding up a deal?

Mediators, including officials from Pakistan, have been working to bridge differences between Washington and Tehran.

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Also read How energy tankers are using a shadow fleet ploy to slip out of Hormuz

However, major disagreements remain. The United States wants Iran to give up its stockpile of highly enriched uranium, while Iran is seeking sanctions relief and access to frozen assets. Tehran has also pushed for some economic concessions before a final agreement is reached, a position that Washington has rejected.

For now, negotiations continue as both sides weigh diplomatic options amid ongoing regional tensions.