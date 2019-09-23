UN Climate Summit sees an unexpected visitor, listens to PM Modi and leaves

US President Donald Trump made a brief unexpected visit to the United Nations summit on Climate Change on Monday. Trump, who was not scheduled to attend the summit, came during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address and stayed for about 10 minutes before departing for another event.

Advertising

Donald Trump also listened to German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s speech and left without saying anything. The climate summit is part of the United Nations General Assembly and was planned to “discuss a leap in collective national ambition.”

The US President has repeatedly expressed doubt about the overwhelming scientific consensus on man-made causes of global warming. In 2017, Trump withdrew the US from 2016 the Paris Climate Agreement.

In his address, PM Modi announced that India would spend $50 billion in the next few years on water conservation besides pledging to more than double India’s non-fossil fuel target to 400 gigawatts.

The summit, which was organised to boost action to implement the Paris Agreement that was signed in 2015, was attended by several world leaders, including New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.