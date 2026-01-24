‘Great and very brave soldiers of UK’: Donald Trump’s U-turn after comment on NATO troops in Afghanistan

President Donald Trump walks down the stairs of Air Force One upon his arrival at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026, after returning from the World Economic Forum in Davos.(AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez)

US President Donald Trump on Saturday said the brave soldiers of the United Kingdom will always be with the United States. He also noted that 457 British soldiers died in Afghanistan and many more were badly injured during the 20-year-long US-led NATO invasion of the country.

“The GREAT and very BRAVE soldiers of the United Kingdom will always be with the United States of America! In Afghanistan, 457 died, many were badly injured, and they were among the greatest of all warriors. It’s a bond too strong to ever be broken,” Trump said in a post on his social media platform, Truth Social.