The Twitter storm that Trump blew up with his ‘Send her back’ racist comments

Trump sparked a furore last weekend when he told Democratic progressive women lawmakers to “go back” where they were “originally came from”. Though Trump did not explicitly name Democrat Congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib and Ayanna Pressley in his Twitter tirade last Sunday, the message was clearly aimed at the four who are sharp critics of his immigration policy.

So interesting to see “Progressive” Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all), now loudly…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2019

In a string of tweets, Trump said they should “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime-infested places from which they came” before speaking out about how the United States government should be run.

….and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run. Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2019

Trump added: “These places need your help badly, you can’t leave fast enough. I’m sure that Nancy Pelosi would be very happy to quickly work out free travel arrangements!”

Advertising

Widely criticised for his racist tweets, Trump appeared unmoved as he tweeted saying it was “so sad” to see Democrats sticking up for the women. “If the Democrat Party wants to continue to condone such disgraceful behavior,” he tweeted, “then we look even more forward to seeing you at the ballot box in 2020!”

Accused of racism, Trump insisted that he doesn’t have “a racist bone” in his body.

Those Tweets were NOT Racist. I don’t have a Racist bone in my body! The so-called vote to be taken is a Democrat con game. Republicans should not show “weakness” and fall into their trap. This should be a vote on the filthy language, statements and lies told by the Democrat….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 16, 2019

As the President’s string of remarks reverberated around Twitter, Trump drew a searing condemnation from Democrats who labeled the remarks racist and divisive. In a series of tweets of her own, Nancy Pelosi condemned Trump’s remarks as “xenophobic.

“When @realDonaldTrump tells four American Congresswomen to go back to their countries, he reaffirms his plan to “Make America Great Again” has always been about making America white again. Our diversity is our strength and our unity is our power,” she said.

Advertising

Trump, instead, accused her of racism. “So Speaker Pelosi said, ‘Make America white again.’ That’s a very racist — that’s a very racist statement. I’m surprised she’d say that,” Trump said at an event celebrating American manufacturing at the White House.

“Rather than attack Members of Congress, he should work with us for humane immigration policy that reflects American values,” Pelosi wrote in another tweet. “Stop the raids.”

Meanwhile, the four women lawmakers held a news conference at the Capitol to denounce Trump’s tweets. “This is a president who has overseen the most corrupt administration in our history,” Omar said. “To distract from that, he’s launching a blatantly racist attack on four duly elected members of the United States House of Representatives, all of whom are women of colour,” she said.

“This is the agenda of white nationalists, whether it is happening in chat rooms or it’s happening on national TV. And now it’s reached the White House garden,” she said.

“This is simply a disruption and a distraction from the callous chaos and corrupt culture of this administration, all the way down,” Pressley said.

Both Omar and Tlaib repeated their calls for Trump to be impeached.

On July 16, the Democrats introduced a resolution in the US House of Representatives condemning the “racist” tweets of President Donald Trump against four non-white women lawmakers from the Opposition party. However, the impeachment resolution was set against President Donald Trump. The House voted 332 to 95.

Trump has again renewed his criticism against the four minority women lawmakers on Friday, saying that they had said “horrible things” about the United States.