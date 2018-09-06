Follow Us:
Thursday, September 06, 2018
Realme 2 is the best budget smartphone available in the sub 10K category
US President Donald Trump thanks North Korea’s Kim Jong-Un, says ‘we will get it done together’

"Kim Jong Un of North Korea proclaims 'unwavering faith in President Trump.' Thank you to Chairman Kim. We will get it done together!" Trump wrote in a post on Twitter.

By: Reuters | Washington | Updated: September 6, 2018 6:31:52 pm
trump north korea, trump kim jong un, kim jong un trump, us north korea, indian express, trump twitter, president trump kim jong un, us north korea faceoff North Korean leader Kim Jong Un with US President Donald Trump. (AP)

US President Donald Trump on Thursday welcomed Kim Jong Un's remarks saying his faith in Trump was unchanged as the North Korean leader and that Pyongyang aimed to achieve denuclearization within Trump's first term in office.

“Kim Jong Un of North Korea proclaims ‘unwavering faith in President Trump.’ Thank you to Chairman Kim. We will get it done together!” Trump wrote in a post on Twitter.

