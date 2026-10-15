Trump slammed for posting AI video after UK zoo tiger attack; victim’s family pleads: ‘Stop circulating footage’

The family of William Chapman, 23, who died after entering a tiger enclosure at Yorkshire Wildlife Park in England, said online circulation of the footage was causing them “severe distress”.

By: Express Global Desk
5 min readOct 15, 2026 03:38 AM IST First published on: Oct 15, 2026 at 03:27 AM IST
US President Donald Trump has shared an AI video in which he wrestles the tiger that killed a British man at Yorkshire Wildlife Park near Doncaster in northern England. (Screengrab)US President Donald Trump has shared an AI video in which he wrestles the tiger that killed a British man at Yorkshire Wildlife Park near Doncaster in northern England. (Screengrab)

The family of a 23-year-old man killed in a tiger attack at a wildlife park in England has urged people to stop sharing footage of his final moments after US President Donald Trump reposted the clip on Truth Social. The family said its circulation was causing them “severe distress”. Trump later shared an AI-generated video showing himself playing with the tiger.

William Chapman died on Saturday at Yorkshire Wildlife Park near Doncaster in northern England. Trump shared footage of the incident on his Truth Social platform on Tuesday, captioning it: “Don’t ever mess with nature! President DJT.” He later posted an AI-generated video depicting himself playing with the tiger.

The Guardian reported that the original footage showed the tiger biting and clawing Chapman as he sat inside the enclosure. At one point, Chapman could be seen wagging his finger at the animal. The clip did not show his death.

Trump subsequently shared an apparently AI-generated video in which he was seen chasing and play-fighting with a tiger before embracing it. Set to the song The Lion Sleeps Tonight by The Tokens, the video also showed Trump imitating Chapman’s finger-pointing gesture, the British newspaper reported.

‘Our family is utterly devastated’

In a statement issued on Tuesday evening, Chapman’s family appealed for an end to the circulation of the footage, describing the online content as deeply offensive.

“The family are utterly devastated by their loss and are struggling to come to terms with what has happened. The publication and circulation of deeply offensive media content is causing them severe distress at an exceptionally vulnerable time. We ask people to stop doing this,” the family said, The Guardian.

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The family described Chapman as a “bright, warm and engaging young man” who was dearly loved by his relatives.

They also revealed that Chapman had struggled with significant mental illness for several years and had been prescribed strong medication.

“It will be for the coroner to decide what part this played in his death. We would ask everybody to respect that process,” the family said.

His relatives expressed hope that the authorities would establish the circumstances that led Chapman to enter the enclosure.

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Wildlife charity calls Trump’s AI video ‘incredibly insensitive’

Trump’s AI-generated video also drew criticism from a wildlife conservation organisation, which warned that such depictions could encourage dangerous interactions with wild animals.

Will Travers, executive president of the Born Free Foundation, described the video as “not only incredibly insensitive” but also reckless, The Guardian reported.

“It increases the risk to the lives of humans and captive wild animals,” Travers said.

He warned that videos portraying close interactions between humans and dangerous animals could encourage people to seek similar encounters, putting both people and captive wildlife at risk.

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Who was William Chapman?

Chapman had appeared on television as a child, including in ITV’s 2009 comedy-drama May Contain Nuts and BBC Learning’s True Stories series, according to IMDb, as cited by The Guardian.

He previously attended the Jackie Palmer stage school in High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, which paid tribute to him on Facebook. The school said it was “deeply saddened” by his death and remembered watching him grow both personally and as a performer.

“It was a privilege to be part of his journey and he will be remembered with great fondness by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him,” the school said.

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What happens to the tiger?

Yorkshire Wildlife Park has confirmed that the tiger involved in the attack, an endangered Amur tiger named Altai, will not be euthanised.

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Amur tigers, also known as Siberian tigers, are among the world’s endangered big cats. The wildlife park has remained closed since the incident, while Doncaster City Council, which licenses the facility, has launched a health and safety investigation.

An inquest into Chapman’s death is scheduled to open at Doncaster Coroner’s Court on Thursday, The Guardian reported. Authorities have not yet established why Chapman entered the tiger enclosure. His family has urged the public to allow the investigation and inquest to determine the circumstances of his death.

(With inputs from Reuters and The Guardian)

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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