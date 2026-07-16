Nvidia, Tesla, Apple: Trump promoted companies after buying their stocks, says report

Donald Trump stock promotion allegations have surfaced after a report claimed he promoted companies on Truth Social following share purchases in those firms.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readNew DelhiJul 16, 2026 08:06 PM IST
us iran war, trump on iran warPresident Donald Trump speaks at a Mack Trucks facility in Macungie. (AP Photo)
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US President Donald Trump publicly promoted several companies on Truth Social after his investment portfolio had acquired stakes in them, raising fresh questions about potential conflicts of interest, a CNN investigation reported on Thursday. The White House has denied any wrongdoing, saying Trump’s investments are managed independently.

The report claimed that Trump last year shared that he had some “very big and exciting news”, revealing that Nvidia, the computer chip manufacturer, announced plans to build AI supercomputers in the United States. But the US President skipped revealing that he had purchased the company’s shares a few days earlier.

Truth Social posts and public policy commitments

In a Truth Social post on April 15, 2025, Trump wrote, “Nvidia Commits 500 billion dollars to build AI Supercomputers…All necessary permits will be expedited and quickly delivered to NVIDIA, as they will to all companies committing to be part of the Golden Age of America!”

However, Trump didn’t disclose to his 9 million followers at the time that he had bought between $200,000 and $500,000 of Nvidia’s shares.

The CNN report found that the US President has promoted 20 such companies on his Truth Social platform after purchasing shares in those firms, and further announced government measures that could benefit those companies.

White House responses and administrative denials

Meanwhile, the White House has reiterated its stance in the past that President Trump has never utilised his office for any financial gains and all his actions are guided towards providing benefits to the American people.

Trump’s administration has said that all his share market trading is carried out by external financial managers, and that the President and his family members have no control over which trades are being made.

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Discretionary accounts managed by third parties

Trump’s assets are “held in fully discretionary accounts managed by independent third-party financial institutions,” White House spokesperson Anna Kelly said.

“President Trump only acts in the best interests of the American public – which is why they overwhelmingly re-elected him to this office, despite years of lies and false accusations against him and his businesses from the fake news media. There are no conflicts of interest,” spokesperson Kelly added.

Overview of highlighted corporate promotions

Among the list of companies whose stocks Trump purchased earlier and then promoted on social media are:

  • Nvidia
  • Apple
  • Tesla
  • Boeing
  • American Eagle

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Express Global Desk

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