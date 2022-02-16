Your favourite president will see you soon: Donald Trump’s first post on his new social media site

More than a year after he was banned from Facebook and Twitter, former US President Donald Trump is now sharing posts on a social media platform created by him — ‘Truth Social’. His son, Donald Trump Jr on Tuesday, shared a screenshot of the former president’s first post on the social media platform, which is set to release later this month.

“Get ready! Your favorite president will see you soon,” Trump wrote on the new platform, which is the Trump Media & Technology Company’s alternative to Twitter. It is presently available for pre-order and will be going live in March, Devin Nunes, CEO of former President Donald Trump’s social media company, said in an interview with Newsmax.

Time for some Truth!!! pic.twitter.com/jvyteDb5gW — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 15, 2022

The platform is nearly identical to Twitter, and allows members to follow both people and trending topics, Reuters reported. Posts will be referred to as ‘Truths’ instead of tweets. According to screenshots of Trump’s account on the social media site, he joined on February 10 and already has about 175 followers.

Trump’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts were suspended last year following the attack on the US’ Capitol building by some of his supporters. Following the ban, he announced he would launch his own social media company to counter what he called the “tyranny of big tech”.

“I am excited to send out my first TRUTH on TRUTH Social very soon. TMTG was founded with a mission to give a voice to all,” Trump said in a statement released by the Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG). “I’m excited to soon begin sharing my thoughts on TRUTH Social and to fight back against Big Tech.”