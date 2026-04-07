‘A whole civilisation will die tonight,’ says Trump ahead of deadline to attack Iran

President Donald Trump speaks about the Iran war from the Cross Hall of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/ Pool)

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that “A whole civilisation will die tonight and never to be brought back again,” ahead of its deadline to attack Iran.

In a post on Truth Social, the US president wrote, “A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will. However, now that we have Complete and Total Regime Change, where different, smarter, and less radicalized minds prevail, maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen, WHO KNOWS?”

Trump, however, said that Tehran still has time to capitulate ahead of the deadline set for 8pm ET (Wednesday, 5:30am IST) in Washington.