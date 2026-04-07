‘A whole civilisation will die tonight,’ says Trump ahead of deadline to attack Iran

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that “A whole civilisation will die tonight and never to be brought back again,” ahead of its deadline to attack Iran.
In a post on Truth Social, the US president wrote, “A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will. However, now that we have Complete and Total Regime Change, where different, smarter, and less radicalized minds prevail, maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen, WHO KNOWS?”
Trump, however, said that Tehran still has time to capitulate ahead of the deadline set for 8pm ET (Wednesday, 5:30am IST) in Washington.
The US president further added, “We will find out tonight, one of the most important moments in the long and complex history of the World. 47 years of extortion, corruption, and death, will finally end. God Bless the Great People of Iran!”
Trump issued the warning about 12 hours ahead of the deadline for Iran to agree to a ceasefire proposal and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.
The US president has extended previous deadlines several times but suggested that the Tuesday ultimatum set by the Washington is final, as the rhetoric on both sides reached a new high, leaving Iranians on edge.
More than 14 million proud Iranians have so far registered to sacrifice their lives to defend Iran. I too have been, am, and will remain devoted to giving my life for Iran. https://t.co/B9GBHAAEMu
Trump has threatened to “obliterate” all of Iran’s power plants and bridges if Tehran doesn’t allow traffic to fully resume in the Strait of Hormuz, which is key waterway for transporting of around 20% of global oil and gas.
Meanwhile, Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian has said that more than 14 million people, including himself, have volunteered to fight.
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“More than 14 million proud Iranians have so far registered to sacrifice their lives to defend Iran. I too have been, am, and will remain devoted to giving my life for Iran,” Pezeshkian said in a post on X.
Officials, who were involved in the diplomatic efforts to finalise a ceasefire, have said that talks were ongoing but Iran has rejected the latest proposal put forward by Trump administration, and it remains unclear if a deal could be finalised with America’s countdown for Tuesday’s attacks.
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