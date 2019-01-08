Donald Trump to address nation about ‘crisis’ at wall on Tuesday

President Donald Trump says he will address the nation Tuesday night about what says is a “crisis” at the US-Mexico border.

Trump’s prime-time address will come amid a partial government shutdown caused by his insistence that Congress give him more than $5 billion to build a wall on the border. Congressional Democrats are refusing to pay for a wall.

Trump also plans a trip Thursday to the southern border to highlight his demands for the wall. Trump tweeted that he will address the nation at 9 pm Eastern time Tuesday.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says President Donald Trump will be travelling to the U.S.-Mexico border on Thursday as a partial government shutdown continues.

I am pleased to inform you that I will Address the Nation on the Humanitarian and National Security crisis on our Southern Border. Tuesday night at 9:00 P.M. Eastern. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 7, 2019

Sanders says Trump will “meet with those on the front lines of the national security and humanitarian crisis. More details will be announced soon.”

Trump is showing no signs of budging on his demand for more than $5 billion for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

The shutdown has lasted more than two weeks so far with little indication it will end anytime soon.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi intends to begin passing individual bills to reopen agencies in the coming days, starting with the Treasury Department to ensure people receive their tax refunds.