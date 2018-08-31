Follow Us:
Friday, August 31, 2018
Meet the hidden heroes that help you and your family deal with the unexpected
Donald Trump threatens to withdraw US from World Trade Organization: report

Donald Trump has complained the United States is treated unfairly in global trade and has blamed the WTO for allowing that to happen.

By: Reuters | Washington | Published: August 31, 2018 10:19:20 am
Donald Trump, Trump on World Trade Organization, WTO, WTO Trump, WTO USA, Donald Trump bloomber, Indian Express, latest news, world news "If they don't shape up, I would withdraw from the WTO," Trump said. (AP Photo)

US President Donald Trump threatened in an interview with Bloomberg News on Thursday to withdraw from the World Trade Organization if “they don’t shape up,” in his latest criticism of the institution.

Such a move could undermine one of the foundations of the modern global trading system, which the United States was instrumental in creating.

“If they don’t shape up, I would withdraw from the WTO,” Trump said.

Trump has complained the United States is treated unfairly in global trade and has blamed the WTO for allowing that to happen. He has also warned he could take action against the global body, although he has not specified what form that could take.

