Donald Trump threatens tariffs on any nation supplying Cuba with oil

US President Donald Trump on Thursday threatened new tariffs on countries supplying oil to Cuba, escalating a pressure campaign ‍against ⁠the Communist-run island.

The move, authorized by an executive order under a national emergency declaration, did not specify any tariff rates ​or single out any ‌countries whose products could face US tariffs.