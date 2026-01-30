Bajaj
Donald Trump threatens tariffs on any nation supplying Cuba with oil

Trump said ‌this week that "Cuba will be failing pretty soon," adding that Venezuela, once the ‌island's top oil supplier, has not recently sent oil ‌or money to Cuba.

By: Reuters
1 min readJan 30, 2026 09:31 AM IST First published on: Jan 30, 2026 at 09:31 AM IST
President Donald TrumpPresident Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive for the premiere of her movie "Melania" at The John F. Kennedy Memorial Center For The Performing Arts. (Photo: AP)

US President Donald Trump on Thursday threatened new tariffs on countries supplying oil to Cuba, escalating a pressure campaign ‍against ⁠the Communist-run island.

The move, authorized by an executive order under a national emergency declaration, did not specify any tariff rates ​or single out any ‌countries whose products could face US tariffs.

Emboldened by the US ​military’s seizure of ousted Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in a deadly raid earlier this month, Trump has repeatedly talked of acting against Cuba and pressuring its leadership.

Trump said ‌this week that “Cuba will be failing pretty soon,” adding that Venezuela, once the ‌island’s top oil supplier, has not recently sent oil ‌or money to Cuba. Trump has used tariff threats as ‌a foreign ‍policy tool throughout ⁠his ​second term in office.

Cuba’s president said this month Washington ⁠had no moral authority to ⁠force a deal on Cuba after Trump suggested the Communist-run island should strike ‌an agreement with the US.

