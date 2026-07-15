‘Next week it gets really bad’: Trump threatens to wipe out Iran’s bridges, power plants in dramatic escalation

Trump threatens more strikes on Iran, warning of attacks on key infrastructure and energy targets if Tehran refuses to resume negotiations.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readNew DelhiJul 15, 2026 06:30 PM IST
trump on iran warPresident Donald Trump speaks to reporters before boarding Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Md. (AP Photo)
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US President Donald Trump threatened to expand military operations against Iran by targeting the country’s bridges and power plants if Tehran refuses to return to nuclear negotiations, warning that “next week it gets really bad” as the conflict entered its fourth straight day.

“Next week it gets really bad for them,” Trump said in an interview with Fox News, adding, “We’re going to knock out all their power plants. We’re going to knock out all their bridges unless they get to the table and negotiate.”

Trump’s comments come as the two nations exchange fire for the fourth day in a row. The US president warned that the country would hit Iran “very hard” if it does not return to talks.

Humanitarian protections under international law

According to the 1949 Geneva Conventions, during a war situation, attacks on sites considered essential for civilians are prohibited on humanitarian grounds.

Naval blockade remains active despite toll reversal

Trump had earlier reversed his decision to impose a 20 per cent toll on all cargo being shipped through the Strait of Hormuz, but said that the US military would continue the Iranian naval blockade.

He said the critical waterway is open for all ships, except for Iranian vessels.

CENTCOM executes successive strikes near strategic strait

US Central Command (CENTCOM) has carried out consecutive strikes in the past several days near the Strait of Hormuz, and Trump has said that military operations against Iran would continue until he determines it is “enough”.

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In an interview on Special Report with Bret Baier, which aired on Tuesday night, Trump said, “I’ll save the energy targets for last, but ultimately we’ll hit energy targets.”

Stern warnings relayed to Tehran amid regional retaliation

The Republican leader further added that US negotiators had conveyed to Iranian counterparts that they “better make a deal, or you’re not going to have anything left”.

Iran has also retaliated against the US attack by striking at American military bases in the Gulf region, including countries like Jordan, Bahrain, Oman, and Kuwait.

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Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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