Donald Trump threatens 100 per cent tariffs if Canada makes a deal with China

President Donald Trump speaks with reporters aboard Air Force One after leaving the World Economic Forum in Davos for Washington, Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

US President Donald Trump, who has been involved in a war of words with Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney over the past few days, has taken one notch higher by threatening to impose tariffs on Ottawa if America’s northern neighbour makes a deal with China.

“If ‌Canada makes ‍a deal ​with China, it will immediately be hit with a 100% Tariff against all Canadian goods and products coming into ‌the U.S.A,” Trump said in a post on his social media platform, Truth Social.

‘Governor Carney’

In the post, Trump mentioned Prime Minister Carney as Governor Carney, the same taunt he used against Justin Trudeau, to imply that Canada was the 51st state of the US.

“If Governor Carney thinks he is going to make Canada a “Drop Off Port” for China to send goods and products into the United States, he is sorely mistaken,” Trump said in reference to the recent landmark Canada-China trade agreement.

“China will eat Canada alive, completely devour it, including the destruction of their businesses, social fabric, and general way of life,” Trump said further.

Canada-China trade deal

While Trump has waged a trade war over the past year, Canada this month negotiated a deal to lower tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles in return for lower import taxes on Canadian farm products.

Trump initially had said that agreement was what Carney “should be doing and it’s a good thing for him to sign a trade deal.”

‘Canada is against Golden Dome’

Earlier, on Friday, Trump had claimed that Canada was against the US building the Golden Dome missile defence project in Greenland, from which it also stands to benefit.

“Canada is against The Golden Dome being built over Greenland, even though The Golden Dome would protect Canada. Instead, they voted in favor of doing business with China, who will “eat them up” within the first year,” Trump said.