Tehran square installation puts ‘Trump’ behind bars

A mock prison cell in a busy Tehran square has turned US President Donald Trump into the subject of a provocative public art installation, inviting passers-by to watch a man imitating Trump behind the bars.

Set up in Tehran’s busy Tajrish Square, the installation shows a prison cell built into a live billboard. An actor dressed as Trump can be seen walking around and sitting inside the cell, portraying the US president as a prisoner.

The installation also carries the slogan, “It is a crime not to see this scene” — a message that appears to invite passers-by to stop and watch the spectacle. Onlookers can be seen shouting commands at the actor inside the mock cell, turning the installation into an interactive public display.