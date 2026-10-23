Tehran square installation puts ‘Trump’ behind bars

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A mock prison cell in a busy Tehran square has turned US President Donald Trump into the subject of a provocative public art installation, inviting passers-by to watch a man imitating Trump behind the bars.
Set up in Tehran’s busy Tajrish Square, the installation shows a prison cell built into a live billboard. An actor dressed as Trump can be seen walking around and sitting inside the cell, portraying the US president as a prisoner.
The installation also carries the slogan, “It is a crime not to see this scene” — a message that appears to invite passers-by to stop and watch the spectacle. Onlookers can be seen shouting commands at the actor inside the mock cell, turning the installation into an interactive public display.
A street installation featuring an actor portraying US President Donald Trump inside a mock prison cell was displayed in Tehran on Wednesday.
Billboards around the installation referenced past US military actions, including attacks on a school in Minab and a wedding celebration in Sirik.
— The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) October 22, 2026
The installation comes amid tensions between the US and Iran and shows Trump behind bars as a form of political protest.
While the installation does not depict an actual arrest or imprisonment, its message is provocative.
Why is Tehran agitated and how did it all begin?
The US and Iran war began on February 28 this year when the US and Israel launched coordinated strikes on Iran after the failed nuclear negotiations. The attacks targeted Iranian military infrastructure and senior leadership, killing Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several senior officials. The US and Israel said that the attack was aimed at weakening Iran’s military capabilities, while Tehran condemned the strikes and retaliated.
Iran also responded with missile and drone attacks on Israel and US-linked military facilities across the Gulf, widening the conflict beyond its borders. The fighting also caused many civilian casualties, disrupted air travel and raised concerns about the safety of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, route for global oil supplies. The conflict also affected global oil markets, raising concerns about supplies to countries like India, which depends heavily on oil imports from the region.
A ceasefire announced in April gave a brief pause in the fighting, after a broader agreement in June. The truce soon broke down as both sides accused each other of violating its terms. Fighting resumed in July, with fresh US strikes on Iranian targets and Iranian attacks on US military bases in the region. By August, efforts to secure a lasting agreement had stalled over Iran’s nuclear programme and control of the Strait of Hormuz.