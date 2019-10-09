Trump taunts Hillary Clinton, says she should enter 2020 presidential race

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday taunted his 2016 election rival Hillary Clinton, saying he wants her to run for the next year’s presidential elections with one condition the she must explain “all of her high crimes and misdemeanors”.

His comments came after a Rasmussen poll released Monday found that Trump and the former secretary of state would be “dead even” in a 2020 rematch – with each candidate receiving 45 per cent of the vote, with 11 per cent of potential voters remaining undecided.

Clinton has so far ruled out having a third presidential bid. The previous two being in 2008 and 2016.

“I think that Crooked Hillary Clinton should enter the race to try and steal it away from Uber Left Elizabeth Warren,” Trump said.

But Trump was quick to put a condition on it.

“Only one condition. The Crooked one must explain all of her high crimes and misdemeanors including how & why she deleted 33,000 Emails AFTER getting “C” Subpoena!” Trump tweeted.

Last month, the State Department revived its probe into the email records of dozens of former officials and aides to Clinton during her time at the helm of the department.

“It’s a witch hunt,” Clinton said in response to the probe. “And it’s a real one, unlike the kind of things that Trump talks about.”