Inside Trump’s new Air Force One rush as Iran threat triggered plane swap

US President Donald Trump switched planes while leaving the NATO Summit in Turkey earlier this month after an alleged threat that proxy Iranian forces were targeting him and Air Force One, the New York Times reported.
The report, citing people aware of the matter, stated that the Iranian threat emerged while the US President was in Ankara attending the NATO Summit. Trump flew to Turkey in the new Boeing 747-8, which was described by the US administration as the new Air Force One that has been donated by Qatar.
Secret Service advised aircraft swap
Since the Qatar-donated Boeing 747-8 lacked the same advanced defensive capabilities as the old Air Force One and the US government reportedly received Iranian threat reports, the Secret Service urged Trump to switch the aircraft. Later, the Republican leader announced that he would be using the old Air Force One to leave Turkey.
According to a CBS News report, the Secret Service decided to swap the planes after the agency received intelligence involving a plan by proxy Iranian forces to fire a missile at the president’s aircraft.
The US officials, however, did not entirely believe the intelligence report that Iranian proxy forces were specifically targeting the new Boeing 747-8. Instead, the input reportedly suggested the threat was aimed directly at President Trump and whichever aircraft he was travelling in.
Trump briefed at hotel in Ankara
Trump, who was in his suite at the JW Marriott on the morning of July 8, was informed about the development. The US President later said that the Qatar-donated plane would fly ahead to RAF Mildenhall in the UK so that US officials could inspect it.
Qatar jet still undergoing upgrades
Moreover, the Boeing 747-8 was overhauled on a tight deadline within eight months, but experts have said the aircraft required several years of work for a full security upgrade, the New York Times reported.
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When Trump toured the Qatari jet in February 2025, a race inside the Pentagon and the White House began to upgrade the aircraft and have it ready by America’s 250th birthday on July 4 to meet his demand, the report added.
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