Inside Trump’s new Air Force One rush as Iran threat triggered plane swap

US President Donald Trump switched planes while leaving the NATO Summit in Turkey earlier this month after an alleged threat that proxy Iranian forces were targeting him and Air Force One, the New York Times reported.

The report, citing people aware of the matter, stated that the Iranian threat emerged while the US President was in Ankara attending the NATO Summit. Trump flew to Turkey in the new Boeing 747-8, which was described by the US administration as the new Air Force One that has been donated by Qatar.

Secret Service advised aircraft swap

Since the Qatar-donated Boeing 747-8 lacked the same advanced defensive capabilities as the old Air Force One and the US government reportedly received Iranian threat reports, the Secret Service urged Trump to switch the aircraft. Later, the Republican leader announced that he would be using the old Air Force One to leave Turkey.