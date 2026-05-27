Trump declares ‘no one’ will control Strait of Hormuz, US military ready to release blockaded boats

President Donald Trump, next to Secretary of State Marco Rubio, speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington. (AP Photo)

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that Strait of Hormuz will be “open to everyone” and “no one” will control it, while adding that American military will release boats from the strait at the right time.

Trump, who had gathered with his Cabinet for talks aimed at ending the three months old conflict with Iran, asserted that Iranian side is “negotiating on fumes.” During the meeting, the US president said “We have things understood now with Iran” and that the “deal has to be perfect.”

Detailing about the framework, Trump said as soon as a deal is struck with Tehran, the Strait of Hormuz will “open immediately.”