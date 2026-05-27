Trump declares ‘no one’ will control Strait of Hormuz, US military ready to release blockaded boats

Trump said the key shipping route will remain open, with the US military prepared to act when needed.

By: Express Global Desk
1 min readNew DelhiUpdated: May 27, 2026 10:57 PM IST
trump on iran warPresident Donald Trump, next to Secretary of State Marco Rubio, speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington. (AP Photo)
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US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that Strait of Hormuz will be “open to everyone” and “no one” will control it, while adding that American military will release boats from the strait at the right time.

Trump, who had gathered with his Cabinet for talks aimed at ending the three months old conflict with Iran, asserted that Iranian side is “negotiating on fumes.” During the meeting, the US president said “We have things understood now with Iran” and that the “deal has to be perfect.”

Detailing about the framework, Trump said as soon as a deal is struck with Tehran, the Strait of Hormuz will “open immediately.”

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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